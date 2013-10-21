UPDATE 1-Devon Energy, Crosstex to form pipeline company

Oct 21 Devon Energy Corp said on Monday
it would combine all its U.S. natural gas and oil pipeline,
processing and related infrastructure assets with those owned by
Crosstex Energy Inc and Crosstex Energy LP to
form a new midstream business.
The new company, which does not have a name yet, will have
7,300 miles of gathering and transportation pipelines, 13
natural gas processing plants with 3.3 billion cubic feet per
day of net capacity and other infrastructure assets, the
companies said in a statement. It is expected to
have adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization) of about $700 million in 2014.
The new business will consist of two publicly traded
companies, a master limited partnership (MLP) and the general
partner that will control the MLP. Devon -- which said the
values of its contributed assets are about $4.8 billion -- will
have a controlling stake in both entities.
Crosstex Energy Inc shareholders will receive one unit in
the new general partner, plus $2 per share in cash, for each
Crosstex Energy Inc share they own. Crosstex Energy LP's
unitholders will end up with a 40 percent stake in the new MLP.
Many energy companies have used tax-advantaged MLPs as a
means of unlocking the value for the infrastructure that is used
to transport oil and natural gas to market.
Devon had previously announced plans to create its own
publicly traded MLP in June. The deal with Crosstex replaces
that plan, it said.