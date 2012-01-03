UPDATE 1-Devon Energy says China's Sinopec to invest $2.2 bln

* Investment in exchange for one-third of Devon's interest in five plays

* Sinopec will make a $900 mln cash payment upon closing

* Sinopec will pay $1.6 bln in the form of a drilling carry

Jan 3 Devon Energy Corp said China's Sinopec will invest $2.2 billion in exchange for a third of the U.S. oil and natural gas producer's interest in five plays.

Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corp, a unit of Sinopec, will make a $900 million cash payment upon closing and pay $1.6 billion in the form of a drilling carry.

Devon said it expects the entire $1.6 billion carry to be realized by year-end 2014.

Through 2012, the companies expect to drill about 125 gross wells in the five plays.