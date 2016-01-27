版本:
U.S. FTC sues DeVry, alleging school deceived students about job prospects

WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against DeVry University, run by DeVry Education Group Inc, on Wednesday alleging the company deceived students about the prospect that they would find work.

The FTC accused the school of being deceptive in saying that 90 percent of DeVry graduates found work in their field within six months of graduation.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

