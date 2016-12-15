DeVry University agrees to $100 million settlement with FTC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 15 DeVry University, one of a series of for-profit schools under scrutiny because of deceptive ads, has agreed to settle with the Federal Trade Commission for $100 million, the agency said on Thursday.
Under the settlement, DeVry will forgive $50.6 million in debt owed by students for tuition and fees as well as pay $49.4 million to students harmed by the deceptive ads.
DeVry had been accused of falsely claiming that 90 percent of graduates found jobs in their field within six months of graduating, among other false assertions. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.