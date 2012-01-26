UPDATE 1-DeVry profit misses as student sign-ups fall

BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
Jan 26 For-profit education provider DeVry Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as student enrollments continued to slide.
DeVry's second-quarter net income was $9.3 million, or 13 cents a share, down from $88.9 million, or $1.25 a share, a year ago.
Earnings, excluding some items, were 92 cents a share.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $524.0 million.
Analysts expected earnings of $1 a share on revenue of $535.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DeVry University's total undergraduate enrollment fell 12.8 percent in the fall and new undergraduate enrollment decreased 24.6 percent.
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court
* Fannie mae announces second front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction