UPDATE 1-DeVry profit misses as student sign-ups fall

Jan 26 For-profit education provider DeVry Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as student enrollments continued to slide.

DeVry's second-quarter net income was $9.3 million, or 13 cents a share, down from $88.9 million, or $1.25 a share, a year ago.

Earnings, excluding some items, were 92 cents a share.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $524.0 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $1 a share on revenue of $535.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DeVry University's total undergraduate enrollment fell 12.8 percent in the fall and new undergraduate enrollment decreased 24.6 percent.