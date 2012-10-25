DeVry posts lower 1st-quarter profit as enrollments decline

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 For-profit education company DeVry Inc reported a 44 percent drop in first-quarter profit as student sign-ups continued to slide.
Net income fell to $32.0 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.5 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $482.7 million.
Student sign-ups at DeVry University, which accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue, fell about 8 percent for the September session.
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards