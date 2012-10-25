DeVry posts lower 1st-quarter profit as enrollments decline

Oct 25 For-profit education company DeVry Inc reported a 44 percent drop in first-quarter profit as student sign-ups continued to slide.

Net income fell to $32.0 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.5 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $482.7 million.

Student sign-ups at DeVry University, which accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue, fell about 8 percent for the September session.