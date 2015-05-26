CORRECTED-Opening statements set for Tuesday in criminal trial of Dewey trio

(Corrects Sanders' title in second paragraph to ex-chief
financial officer, not ex-chief financial official)
By Christine Simmons
May 26 Nearly three years after the demise of
law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, three of its former top executives
will go on trial on charges they cooked the books in an attempt
to stave off the largest law firm collapse in U.S. history.
Opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday in
Manhattan state court in the criminal case against former Dewey
& LeBoeuf chairman Steven Davis, 62; ex-executive director
Stephen DiCarmine, 58; and ex-chief financial officer Joel
Sanders, 57.
The men face grand larceny, falsifying business records and
other charges. They have pleaded not guilty.
Dewey, which once had more than 1,400 lawyers, could not cut
costs quickly enough to combat a plunge in revenue and mounting
debt following the financial crisis. Many of its problems arose
from big pay packages guaranteed to dozens of partners, who
often did not produce enough revenue to justify them, spurring
resentment and eventually mass defections.
Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's office
say the defendants overstated revenue and created fraudulent
accounting entries to hide the true financial condition of the
firm, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012.
The trio are accused of stealing nearly $200 million from 13
insurance companies and two banks, HSBC Holdings Plc
and Bank of America Corp.
Defense attorneys have argued their clients fully intended
for Dewey to pay back the money, and say the criminal
investigation was set into play by disaffected partners seeking
to make them the scapegoats for the firm's problems. They say
partner defections and the recession led to Dewey's collapse.
The trial, the result of a nearly two-year investigation, is
one of the most significant white-collar cases brought by
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance since he took office in
2010.
The outcome could factor into his legacy, particularly
following the recent mistrial of the man accused of kidnapping
and murdering 6-year-old Etan Patz and the mixed verdict in the
trial of Sergey Aleynikov, the ex-Goldman Sachs programmer
convicted of stealing some of the bank's trading code.
Prosecutors have said the trial could last up to six months.
The top count against all three defendants carries a minimum
sentence of one to three years in prison.
Seven people in Dewey's accounting department have already
pleaded guilty in connection with the alleged fraud.
The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court
No. 773/2014.
(Reporting by Christine Simmons. Editing by Noeleen Walder,
Alexia Garamfalvi and Andre Grenon)