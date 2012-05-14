RPT-The Dewey chronicles: The rise and fall of a legal titan

By Andrew Longstreth and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 11 It was a tale of doom foretold
in a pie chart.
On Jan. 27, Dewey & LeBoeuf's partners were summoned to a
meeting on the 22nd floor of the law firm's New York City
headquarters to discuss the firm's finances. While most of them
knew Dewey LeBoeuf faced challenging times, few were prepared
for what they were soon to hear from their chairman, Steven
Davis.
Using a PowerPoint slide show, Davis presented a grim
picture: Of Dewey's approximately $250 million in net income for
2011, about half was committed to pension obligations to retired
partners and compensation that was owed to certain partners for
the two prior years. Just half the pie remained to distribute to
disappointed partners.
The firm was living on the edge, Davis revealed. "You have
to own this problem," he told stunned partners, according to a
lawyer who attended. Davis declined to comment for this article.
Dewey was once among the 20 largest firms in the United
States, with a global reach extending from Los Angeles to Abu
Dhabi to Tbilisi, Georgia. But it has been decimated and is not
expected to survive. Within a few weeks of the revelations by
Davis, groups of partners began defecting. Now, about 200 of
Dewey's roughly 300 partners have fled. Last week the firm
notified its U.S. lawyers and staff that they could face mass
layoffs and that a "closure" was possible. On Friday one of its
last major rainmakers, Martin Bienenstock, said he was joining
the Proskauer law firm.
Dewey has outstanding bank and bond debt totaling
approximately $230 million, according to Bill Brandt, a
restructuring adviser retained by the firm. A $75 million loan
payment is due early next week, but the parties late Thursday
agreed in principle on an extension of a week or two, Brandt
said. A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.
Many of the causes for Dewey's troubles have by now been
often cited: a sputtering economy, massive debt obligations, and
multimillion-dollar, multiyear financial guarantees to partners.
What appears to have brought Dewey to its knees, however, is a
failure of governance that allowed these challenges to spiral
out of control.
Interviews with current and former partners, consultants and
others in the industry paint a picture of a firm run by a
insular coterie of attorneys and administrators who often
withheld crucial information from their partners, undermining
their own credibility in the process. Born of a boom-era
marriage between a firm with faded cachet and a wealthy if
unglamorous suitor, Dewey was determined to buy its way into the
pedigreed elite. But when the Great Recession hit, a sense of
shared sacrifice and loyalty was in short supply.
WHEN DEWEY MET LEBOEUF
The beginning of the end, according to many former partners,
predated the 2007 merger that tied Dewey Ballantine with
LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & MacRae. While the firms appeared to
complement each other on paper, they both brought some baggage
to the union.
Dewey Ballantine, with roots going back to 1909, had deep
ties to Wall Street and bore the storied name of former New York
Governor Thomas E. Dewey. But over its last two decades its
financial performance had slipped relative to its competitors.
Before tying the knot with LeBoeuf, the firm considered a merger
with the California-based law firm Orrick, Herrington &
Sutcliffe. That deal fell through, and the departure of some key
partners left Dewey Ballantine weakened. At the time, Dewey
Ballantine also owed close to $80 million to former partners for
deferred compensation and pension obligations, according to
sources familiar with the firm's finances.
LeBoeuf, founded in 1929, specialized in representing
companies in regulated industries such as insurance and energy.
The firm had just had one of its best financial years ever, but
its lawyers did not have a significant presence in flashier
areas such as complex litigation and mergers and acquisitions.
To upgrade its profile, LeBoeuf began offering handsome
compensation guarantees to stars such as Ralph Ferrara, a
litigation partner at prestigious Debevoise & Plimpton and a
former general counsel for the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The principal architects behind the Dewey-LeBoeuf deal were
Davis, then chairman of LeBoeuf, who made the initial approach,
and Morton Pierce, then the chairman of Dewey Ballantine. Pierce
was a key rainmaker and had long been considered one of the top
lawyers in the field of mergers and acquisitions. He had
represented Walt Disney Co in its $7.4 billion
acquisition of Pixar in 2006 and The MONY Group in its $1.5
billion sale to AXA Financial in 2004.
Davis, who attended Yale for college and law school, had
spent virtually his entire career at LeBoeuf, becoming head of
the firm's energy and utility practice in 1994, then chairman of
the firm in 1999. Davis first pitched the merger to Pierce in
the spring of 2007, according to an October 2007 article in "The
American Lawyer" magazine. When the idea was presented to
LeBoeuf partners, some who were there told Reuters recently,
they felt pressure to support it.
Partners in New York were asked to assemble in the firm's
cafeteria and to cast their vote in public, according to former
partners who attended. "If you voted against the transaction, it
would be career suicide," said one who was in attendance.
The merger was announced in August 2007 and took effect two
months later. Davis was elected chairman of the combined firm.
In a press release, the newly christened Dewey & LeBoeuf said
it had more than 1,300 attorneys in 12 countries and would have
annual revenue of $1 billion. Davis said Dewey would "become one
of the premier New York law firms with extensive global reach."
The deal's closure coincided with a red-hot financial
market. On Oct. 9 the S&P hit its all-time high.
"A FATAL DISEASE"
Within months, however, the subprime-mortgage crisis began
unfolding, and by late 2008 the economy had ground to a halt.
Like many firms, Dewey felt the effects immediately. Deals
slowed to a trickle and income fell. In 2009 revenue dropped
15.3 percent, to $809 million, according to a prospectus the
firm issued for a bond offering in March 2010. According to
former partners, the firm never made its budget targets after
the merger and failed to adjust spending accordingly.
"I look back, and a lot of things went wrong, but the real
problem was to have a marriage where you're struck by a fatal
disease," said Gordon Davis, a former Dewey real estate partner
in New York who left this month for Venable. "There was almost
no way to dig out of it."
The firm's culture of secrecy initially masked the extent of
its troubles. Beyond the figures cited in the magazine, details
of Dewey's financial picture were hard to obtain, even by its
own partners, some former partners said. Rather than a
traditional law partnership, with lots of committees and
collective decision-making, Dewey was run more like a
corporation, these people said, with Steven Davis, the chairman,
playing the role of a powerful chief executive officer. Working
closely with Davis were Stephen DiCarmine, executive director,
and Joel Sanders, chief financial officer. Neither DiCarmine nor
Sanders responded to calls seeking comment.
Typically, Davis and Sanders were the ones who presented
financial information to the partnership. It couldn't be
determined to what extent the three men shared information with
their executive committee, which generally numbered around 30
people.
The firm's bond offering in March 2010 - for $125 million -
was unusual for a major law firm, and was apparently not widely
known by Dewey partners. Some only learned about the transaction
when it surfaced in news reports the next month. "I read about
it in the papers," said one former partner. "And I certainly
didn't sign off on it."
Law firms typically finance their operations through
contributions from their partners, and some firms obtain a
revolving line of credit with a bank. Dewey's move suggested
that it needed money it could not immediately repay. In April
2010, then-Dewey partner Richard Shutran told Bloomberg News
that the bond's interest rate was more favorable to the firm
than the rate offered by firm's bank lenders.
This week the New York Times reported that it had obtained
the offering document for the bond, which touted Dewey's "strong
financial condition and conservative debt profile" but did not
disclose that it had quietly made major future financial
commitments to a large number of its partners.
AN OCTOBER SURPRISE
Big law firms sometimes woo big stars by promising to pay
them a fixed amount for a year or two, regardless of the firm's
- or their own - financial performance. But most firms that do
this use such guarantees sparingly. By all accounts, Dewey took
the practice to an extreme. It made compensation guarantees for
multiple years. It offered guarantees to lawyers who did not
prove to be rainmakers. And it even gave guarantees to some
existing members of the firm who had begun to complain that they
had missed out.
Rumors circulated among Dewey attorneys about who had such
deals, but management never shared that information with the
whole partnership, according to former partners. The
compensation committee typically made recommendations to the
executive committee about the amount each partner should be
paid. It's unclear who on those committees knew about the
financial guarantees.
Then, at a partnership meeting in October 2011, Davis made a
startling disclosure about the guarantees. During a
question-and-answer period, he said the deals had been extended
to about a third of the firm's 300 or so partners. The number
shocked some lawyers. It also angered those who didn't have a
guarantee and who had seen their compensation stagnate or drop
in recent years.
RUN ON THE FIRM
By February, media reports began surfacing that the firm was
not able to pay its partners what they had been promised. The
press had also taken notice of the growing defections, notably a
group of 12 top insurance lawyers who left for a competitor,
Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
Davis, who had been re-elected chairman in August, tried to
put out the fire. In an interview with "Fortune" that appeared
online on March 22, Davis dismissed rumors that the firm was
struggling to meet some of its loan covenants. He also defended
its system of paying star performers.
"If the direction we're taking the firm in was somehow
disapproved of, then the reality is that there ought to be a
change in management," he told "Fortune." "I don't sense that."
But the partnership was unraveling. By April the firm had
retained bankruptcy counsel, hired a crisis communications firm,
and had removed Davis as chairman. Dewey started merger talks
with at least two major firms, but they went nowhere. Meanwhile,
rivals kept circling and poaching.
On April 27 the firm's management circulated a memo telling
partners that the Manhattan district attorney was investigating
"allegations of wrongdoing" by Davis. The district attorney's
office declined to comment. Davis, who has hired a criminal
defense attorney, said in an email to partners that "a
dispassionate and disinterested review of the facts will confirm
that I have not engaged in any misconduct." The inquiry was
prompted by a group of partners who approached the district
attorney, according to a source familiar with the matter. The
precise nature of the allegations could not be determined.
Stuart Saft, who headed Dewey's real estate practice until
he left this month, blamed his former colleagues who went to the
DA for squelching merger discussions. "I can't imagine why the
current partners who were there would do this, as it was
shooting oneself in the foot," he said. The identity of those
partners could not be determined.
Whether Dewey might otherwise have completed a merger will
never be known. It's also unclear whether its unwinding will
take the form of a bankruptcy or whether the firm will simply
wither away as partners continue to leave over the next weeks.
Given Dewey's immense liabilities, no one has offered a likely
scenario under which the partnership could survive.
But certain things are clear. The collapse of Dewey leaves
dozens of former partners unpaid, hundreds of associates and
administrative staffers laid off - not to mention about 30 law
students suddenly without a prestigious summer job. Creditors
ranging from landlords to suppliers of paper to bondholders are
starting to line up. The first of likely lawsuits aganst the
firm - a case seeking class-action status on behalf of fired
workers - has been filed in Manhattan federal court. And the
name Dewey & LeBoeuf will serve as a cautionary tale for major
law firms for a long while.