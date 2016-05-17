Dex Media, SuperMedia file for bankruptcy for third time

May 17 Directories publishers Dex Media Inc and SuperMedia Inc filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court on Monday.

The bankruptcy filings are the third in seven years for both companies. (1.usa.gov/1VZmhwD) (1.usa.gov/1VZmi3R)

Dex Media and SuperMedia listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion each.

The companies filed for a second bankruptcy protection in 2013, as they failed to win full support of senior secured lenders for a change to a credit agreement needed to complete their planned merger. (reut.rs/1TkPHln)

SuperMedia, earlier known as Idearc Inc, and Dex Media, formerly R.H. Donnelley Corp, exited their first bankruptcy proceedings in 2010. (reut.rs/1VZmUGB) (reut.rs/1TkPfU9)

Dex Media entered into a support agreement to restructure more than $2.4 billion of debt, in early May.

The cases are in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware; Case No: 16-11210 and Case No: 16-11200. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)