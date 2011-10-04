Belgian central bank supports Dexia measures

BRUSSELS Oct 4 Belgium's central bank said on Tuesday it fully supported banking group Dexia SA and that, alongside France's central bank, it would back the measures taken by the lender.

"The National Bank of Belgium wants to underline that the central banks of Belgium and France fully support the Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that people who with savings in Dexia Banque Belgique had no reason to withdraw their money.

France and Belgium promised earlier in the day to support Dexia via guarantees for a "bad bank" holding its worst assets, in a bid to prevent its troubles from deepening the euro zone debt crisis.

Laid low in recent weeks by its heavy exposure to Greece and problems accessing wholesale funds, Dexia's shares fell as much as 38 percent to an all-time low earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)