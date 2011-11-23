版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 23日 星期三 21:02 BJT

Belgian finmin sees EU Commission deal on Dexia

PARIS Nov 23 Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said on Wednesday that he hoped to reach an agreement with the European Commission about the restructuring plan for troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia in the coming days.

"The accord has already been concluded between the three countries since October, and we are not changing this accord," Reynders told Reuters. "The only thing we are doing is to see how to obtain the Commission's authorisation to proceed.

"I hope to be able to announce the agreement in the coming days, once it has been concluded." (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by James Regan; editing by Geert De Clercq)

