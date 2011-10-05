版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 5日 星期三 14:34 BJT

Nationalisation of Dexia Belgium a possibility- Belgian PM

BRUSSELS Oct 5 Nationalisation of the Belgian banking activities of stricken Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is one possibility being considered, Belgium's caretaker prime minister told Belgian radio on Wednesday.

"One of the possibilities to consolidate Dexia Bank Belgium is, at a certain point, to ensure that it is taken up by the government," Yves Leterme told Belgian station Radio 1.

Leterme also said that guarantees the Belgian state plans to provide Dexia did not represent a risk for Belgium and that, while nationalisation would impact Belgium's public sector debt, the increase would be "quite limited". (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐