Nationalisation of Dexia Belgium a possibility- Belgian PM

BRUSSELS Oct 5 Nationalisation of the Belgian
banking activities of stricken Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
is one possibility being considered, Belgium's
caretaker prime minister told Belgian radio on Wednesday.
"One of the possibilities to consolidate Dexia Bank Belgium
is, at a certain point, to ensure that it is taken up by the
government," Yves Leterme told Belgian station Radio 1.
Leterme also said that guarantees the Belgian state plans to
provide Dexia did not represent a risk for Belgium and
that, while nationalisation would impact Belgium's public sector
debt, the increase would be "quite limited".
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)