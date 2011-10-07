Dexia board meeting pushed back to Sunday

BRUSSELS Oct 7 A board meeting set to decide on the future of stricken Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will no longer take place on Saturday as initially planned and will probably be held on Sunday instead, the group said.

Dexia is on the verge of being split up, but a disagreement between Belgium's federal government and its regions has led to a delay.

A Dexia spokeswoman said it was not yet clear where the board meeting would be held. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)