Board of Dexia to vote on break-up plan on Saturday - sources

Oct 5 Struggling Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will hold a board meeting in Paris on Saturday to vote on a break-up plan for the bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

France and Belgium, Dexia's main shareholders, have been in intense talks this week to decide on how they would guarantee Dexia's debt and organise its break-up.

The mid-tier bank has one of the largest exposures to Greece among overseas lenders and has been the focus of attention in recent weeks as bankers and analysts feared it would need to split-up or receive another injection of funds.

Dexia declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley. Additional reporting by Christian Plumb; editing by Jon Boyle)