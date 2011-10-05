Board of Dexia to vote on break-up plan on Saturday - sources

Oct 5 Struggling Franco-Belgian bank Dexia
will hold a board meeting in Paris on Saturday to
vote on a break-up plan for the bank, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
France and Belgium, Dexia's main shareholders, have been in
intense talks this week to decide on how they would guarantee
Dexia's debt and organise its break-up.
The mid-tier bank has one of the largest exposures to Greece
among overseas lenders and has been the focus of attention in
recent weeks as bankers and analysts feared it would need to
split-up or receive another injection of funds.
Dexia declined to comment.
