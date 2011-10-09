NEWSMAKER-Dexia CEO seen as firefighter more than culprit

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 9 After his appointment as chief
executive of Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) in 2008, Pierre Mariani took
the first train from Paris to Brussels.
He arrived to find his predecessor Axel Miller still
packing his belongings. Miller told him that, despite a 6
billion euro ($8.1 billion) state-led bailout, the bank was on
the verge of collapse. Rival banks did not wish to lend it any
more money.
Three years later, Mariani is presiding over the first bank
to fall victim to the European sovereign debt crisis. Dexia is
near collapse and being forced to rely on French and Belgian
state support. A plan due to be announced Sunday was likely to
call for the break-up of the group into several units,
including a "bad bank" to handle nonperforming
assets.
Mariani has been criticized for not acting fast enough to
stave of disaster, but so far is not seen as the main culprit.
"Mr. Mariani is a firefighter," said Michel De Herde,
budget chief of the Brussels district of Schaerbeek, a Dexia
shareholder. "He fought hard but he didn't manage to put out
the flames."
Mariani was born in the Moroccan capital Rabat in 1957,
about a year after Morocco gained independence from France. The
son of a schoolteacher and a police officer, he grew up in the
southern French port of Marseille, attending two of the
Mediterranean city's best high schools.
He then followed the elite path of France's top businessmen
and public servants: the HEC business school in Paris, and the
École Nationale d'Administration, the top training school for
the nation's leaders.
Mariani joined the ministry of finance in 1982 and in 1993
he agreed to head up the office of the new budget minister, a
young politician called Nicolas Sarkozy.
Mariani joined BNP Paribas in 1997 and subsequently became
responsible for overseas retail banking. One of his coups was
BNP Paribas' 2006 acquisition of Italian bank BNL.
Then the call came to save Dexia.
"What could be more exciting for me than to put a company
like Dexia back on its feet -- with its wealth of talent and
skills -- and give it a future again," Mariani told French
daily Le Figaro at the time.
Dexia had become the world's largest finance provider to
the public sector after its 2000 purchase of U.S. bond insurer
Financial Security Assurance (FSA). This business yielded
bumper profits before the 2008 financial crisis.
But Dexia's key problem was a mismatch between the terms of
its borrowing and lending. Its business of financing
municipalities and other public authorities meant making
long-term loans. To finance this, Dexia relied on short-term
borrowing. In the early and mid 2000s, the group profited from
the difference between lower short-term interest rates and
higher longer-term rates.
But when the short-term money dried up, the model
collapsed.
To make matters worse, Dexia has 4.8 billion euros of
exposure to Greece, among the highest for a non-Greek lender.
Dexia was the heaviest user of the Federal Reserve's
"discount window" loans and soaked up 11 percent of the
European Central Bank's refinancing during the crisis at the
end of 2008.
Dexia drew as much as $37 billion of Fed 'discount window'
loans, more than any other institution and was also the
heaviest borrower under the scheme when Fed lending to banks
peaked at the end of October 2008. [ID:nN31261042]
[ID:nN31160087]
Since starting his job, Mariani has put in place a 600
million euro cost-saving plan, sold its U.S. monoline insurance
business and exited other markets and cut its short-term
funding by more than half.
Critics say the Dexia chief was too slow to transform the
bank.
He could have earned the group a valuable lifeline by
selling Turkish unit, Denizbank, but Mariani believed Turkey
would become the profit engine of a resurgent Dexia in coming
years.
Some say an authoritarian style resulted in the departure
of executives, notably Belgian banking chief Stefaan Decraene
who left last month.
However, the challenge of saving Dexia might have been too
great for anyone, and speeding up asset sales could have
weakened the bank's businesses.
"Concerning the management, I would like to note that what
happened to Dexia was based on a business model which was
decided on in the mid 1990s," Belgian Prime Minister Yves
Leterme said on television Sunday evening. "It turned out that
this model wasn't right and that the situation got worse
because of the sovereign debt crisis all over the world,
especially in Greece."
