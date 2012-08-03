UPDATE 2-Dexia loss adds to French and Belgian pain

* H1 net loss 1.17 bln euros vs 3.93 bln year-ago
* Dexia seeking more state guarantees
* Analysts say bank may need capital hike
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Aug 3 Dexia, a high-profile
casualty of the euro zone debt crisis, posted another huge loss
on Friday underlining the scale of the task facing its new chief
executive, as France and Belgium argue over how much their
rescue of the bank will cost.
CEO Karel de Boeck - who previously headed Fortis, another
Benelux bank that succumbed to financial-market turmoil - will
have to manage tensions between Dexia's owners as the likelihood
grows that it will need a capital increase to strengthen its
balance sheet.
Dexia, which narrowed its first-half net loss to 1.2 billion
euros ($1.46 billion), is being broken up under the close
scrutiny of European regulators after Belgium, France and
Luxembourg bailed it out for a second time last October.
The question of who foots the rescue bill is at the heart of
talks between Dexia's cash-strapped parent countries and the
European Commission on the final size and cost of state
guarantees for the bank.
Dexia, once the dominant lender to French local governments
and other public entities like hospitals, wants guarantees to
swell to 90 billion euros, close to the recently agreed 100
billion euro bailout for Spain's entire banking sector.
Belgium, which took over the bank's retail arm, is
negotiating to get France to take a bigger chunk of the
financial burden.
Bernhard Ardaen, a former Dexia banker who has written a
book on Dexia's collapse called "Time Bomb", says the bank's
needs could eventually swell the French budget by 75 billion
euros, while Belgium's public debt could shoot up by 150 billion
euros to 1.5 times its annual output.
Dexia is determined "to reduce the burden it represents for
the states," Boeck said on Friday.
His well-flagged arrival follows the departure of Pierre
Mariani, who was parachuted in to overhaul Dexia after it was
bailed out for the first time during the 2008 global financial
crisis. But the increasingly messy 2011 rescue forced Mariani
out.
CAPITAL HIKE
At 1220 GMT, Dexia shares were up 1 euro cent, at 0.22 euro
cents. The stock has fallen 90 percent since the end of 2011 to
reach "penny-stock" levels. Many analysts have stopped covering
the group.
The bank has sold assets including Turkish unit DenizBank
and its holding in its custody venture with Royal Bank of Canada
to comply with European Union concerns that its rescue
may have constituted state aid.
On top of borrowing guarantees, Dexia is also expected to
need an influx of fresh capital, which Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
analyst Jean-Pierre Lambert has estimated could be up to 5
billion euros.
What will remain of Dexia after it finishes shedding assets
will be a holding of bonds and loans that will be sold over
time. But making sure such an entity can be operationally
profitable will be a costly challenge for the bank's management
and its owners.
France is also preoccupied with finding new sources of
financing to replace Dexia. La Banque Postale, which has been
designated to succeed Dexia as the country's main municipal
lender, said earlier this month it would double its capacity to
lend to local governments after a spike in demand for credit.
Commenting on litigation risks, Dexia said it faced a
clawback risk of $19.2 million as part of a civil suit against
its Luxembourg unit. It also said there had been 33 client
claims filed against its municipal lending arm Dexia Credit
Local.