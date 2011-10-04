European banking authority to discuss Dexia Weds

BRUSSELS Oct 4 The European Banking Authority will discuss Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's problems on Wednesday, focusing on its funding problems, the watchdog's chairman Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.

The EBA's board of supervisors meeting will hold confidential discussions on Dexia and the initiatives the French and Belgian authorities have taken, Enria told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee.

Enria said the problem was one of fixing the funding issue related to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

"It's a major issue that could go from Dexia to other banks, so it's important this is fixed and the sooner it's done the better," Enria said.

Another important lesson for regulators was how significant losses at sovereign debt held by Dexia were "filtered" so they don't impact regulatory capital buffers at the bank, Enria said.

Dexia, like many banks, holds much of its sovereign debt in the so-called "available for sale" accounting category which means that any paper losses do not require the lender to increase its safety cushions.

"We need to fix that as well," Enria said.

Stronger capitalisation of banks is also essential for maintaining the flow of credit to the real economy and this will also be discussed on Wednesday, he added.

"We are now in this dangerous interconnection between the sovereign and the banks," he added. (Reporting by Huw Jones)