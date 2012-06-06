版本:
States request increased Dexia guarantees - EU

BRUSSELS, June 6 The European Commission has received a request from Belgium, France and Luxembourg to increase the temporary guarantees to bailed-out banking group Dexia, the EU executive said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm to you that we have received this request which we will study. Last week we decided on the extension of the 45 billion guarantee which had been granted last December," a spokesman for the European Commission said, in response to a question about the guarantees being raised to 55 billion euros.

The European Commission would now study the new request, the spokesman said.

