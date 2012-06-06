France says deal reached to lift Dexia guarantees

BRIEF-DDR names David Lukes president and chief executive officer
* David Lukes named DDR's president and chief executive officer
PARIS, June 6 France and Belgium have reached an agreement to increase state guarantees for troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia to 55 billion euros, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.
"We reached an agreement to lift the ceiling on guarantees from 45 billion euros to 55 billion euros," Moscovici told a news conference.
* Cardiome Pharma Corp - received authorization from French transparency pricing commission to begin selling Xydalba in France
* Announces closing of $750 million revolving credit facility