France says deal reached to lift Dexia guarantees

PARIS, June 6 France and Belgium have reached an agreement to increase state guarantees for troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia to 55 billion euros, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

"We reached an agreement to lift the ceiling on guarantees from 45 billion euros to 55 billion euros," Moscovici told a news conference.

