Dexia interim deal in days - French fin min source

PARIS Nov 24 A French finance ministry source said an interim agreement to guarantee financing at troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia would be signed within days and would be based on a deal reached in October.

"The signature of the temporary agreement is a matter of days, it will be done according to the parameters of the October accord," the source said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Geert De Clercq)