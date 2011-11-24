Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PARIS Nov 24 A French finance ministry source said an interim agreement to guarantee financing at troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia would be signed within days and would be based on a deal reached in October.
"The signature of the temporary agreement is a matter of days, it will be done according to the parameters of the October accord," the source said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.