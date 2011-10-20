Dexia clears Belgium sale, sets terms for French unit

BRUSSELS Oct 20 Bailed out Franco-Belgian
financial group Dexia said on Thursday it had
finalised the sale of its Belgian banking business to the
Belgian state and set terms for the sale of its French public
financing arm.
Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg earlier
this month, with Belgium buying Dexia Bank Belgium for 4 billion
euros and the group receiving 90 billion euros of guarantees
The group said it had also started the disposal process for
its 50 percent joint venture with RBC -- RBC Dexia
Investor Services -- as well as Dexia Asset Management and its
Turkish unit DenizBank .
Dexia said French state bank Caisse des Depots and La Banque
Postale, the French post office's banking arm, would take stakes
of respectively 65 percent and 5 percent in Dexia's French
public financing arm Dexia Municipal Agency.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by
Robert-Jan Bartunek)