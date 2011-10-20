Dexia clears Belgium sale, sets terms for French unit

BRUSSELS Oct 20 Bailed out Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia said on Thursday it had finalised the sale of its Belgian banking business to the Belgian state and set terms for the sale of its French public financing arm.

Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg earlier this month, with Belgium buying Dexia Bank Belgium for 4 billion euros and the group receiving 90 billion euros of guarantees

The group said it had also started the disposal process for its 50 percent joint venture with RBC -- RBC Dexia Investor Services -- as well as Dexia Asset Management and its Turkish unit DenizBank .

Dexia said French state bank Caisse des Depots and La Banque Postale, the French post office's banking arm, would take stakes of respectively 65 percent and 5 percent in Dexia's French public financing arm Dexia Municipal Agency. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)