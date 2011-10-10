RPT-Belgium says to buy Dexia's Belgian unit for 4 bln euros

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS Oct 10 Belgium will buy the Belgian banking business of Dexia for 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) and provide the bulk of guarantees to cover leftover assets of the parent group, the Belgian government said on Monday.

Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of guarantees to cover 90 bilion euros of assets, Belgium's prime minister Yves Leterme told a news conference. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)