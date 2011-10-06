UPDATE 7-Belgium tells France it will not bear whole Dexia bill

* Belgian PM says wants equitable split of rescue burden
* Belgium doesn't wish to end up with whole Dexia group
-FinMin
* Investor found for Luxembourg unit
* Belgium to nationalise Belgian unit - paper
* Dexia shares suspended until Oct 10
By Lionel Laurent and Philip Blenkinsop
PARIS/BRUSSELS, Oct 6 Belgium told France on
Thursday that it was not willing to foot the whole bill for
rescuing Dexia , as the two states started talks to
divide up the Franco-Belgian lender's assets.
Dexia, whose shares were suspended later on Thursday,
confirmed its board would meet in Paris on Saturday to vote on a
break-up plan after Belgium and France pledged to guarantee its
financing in the face of a dramatic share-price slide.
Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told RTL radio
that Belgium wanted a fair sharing of the burden.
"It is clear that this is a very sensitive and crucial part
of the negotiations -- an equitable split of the costs," said
Leterme, when asked what Belgium wanted from France.
The French finance ministry did not reply to requests for a
reaction.
Leterme's comments were echoed by Belgian finance minister
Didier Reynders, who said Belgium did not want to bear the full
cost of saving, and possibly nationalising, Dexia's Belgian
banking arm as well as supporting a "bad bank" of assets left
over from the Dexia Group's past business.
"We do not wish to end up holding the whole of Dexia Group,"
he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of core members of
Belgium's government.
"We need a solution that means we are not just financing the
Belgian bank. We also need to finance the past. And we do not
want to do that alone."
When Dutch-Belgian bank Fortis was rescued three years ago
the Dutch abruptly nationalised its part of the bank within a
week of it getting a capital injection, leaving Belgium with the
rest.
Belgium provided 60 percent of the 150 billion euros ($200
billion) of state guarantees Dexia secured in 2008 to cover its
borrowing.
However, sources close to the negotiations between France
and Belgium said the two might settle for a 50:50 split to cover
the bad bank assets, as this might be the maximum Belgium could
afford.
INVESTOR FOUND FOR LUXEMBOURG UNIT
Dexia said it had already started talks with an
international investor about buying its Luxembourg arm, with
some media reports suggesting the prospective buyer was Qatar
which was set to pay 900 million euros.
The Belgian markets regulator subsequently suspended trading
in Dexia's shares, saying the group needed to provide details of
the proposed Luxembourg sale.
Dexia responded with a statement saying that the shares
would remain suspended until Monday, October 10.
France and Belgium are expected to finalise the rescue plan
on Thursday or Friday so the board can proceed to a vote.
The bank, which lends to thousands of French and Belgian
towns, needs help because of its problems accessing wholesale
funds, exacerbated by its exposure to Greece.
A source familiar with the situation said Dexia's board
might have to choose between French and Belgian options if the
two sides cannot agree.
Under the rescue plan France is leaning towards splitting
off Dexia's French municipal funding arm and combining it with
French state bank Caisse des Depots and the banking arm of
France's post office, Banque Postale.
Belgium would take care of the largely retail business Dexia
Bank Belgium, possibly nationalising it. Business daily De Tijd
said that was the route the government had chosen.
A government spokesman declined to comment, but did say
French and Belgian financial experts had begun talks, with
finance ministers due to enter discussions later.
The bad bank would hold 95 billion euros of bonds the group
was planning to sell, including some sovereign debt of weaker
euro zone periphery states, around 7 billion euros of assets
backed by U.S. mortgages, open credit lines and Dexia's public
lending arms in Italy and Spain.
However, not everyone is happy with the plans.
Trade union members of French post office La Poste said they
opposed combining Banque Postale and CDC with part of Dexia.
"Dexia is a caricature of the kind of damage wreaked by the
race towards ever-greater financial profits by any means
necessary, including foul ones such as the issuance of 'toxic
loans' to local authorities," union CGT said in a statement.
Before the suspension, shares in Dexia last traded down 17.2
percent at 0.845 euros. The STOXX 600 Europe banking sector
index closed 4.2 percent higher.
($1=0.751 euros)
(Additional reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels,
Michele Sinner, Johanna Somers in Luxembourg, Sophie Sassard and
Victoria Howley in London; Editing by Andrew Callus, Will
Waterman, Greg Mahlich)