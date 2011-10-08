UPDATE 3-France, Belgium set for final Dexia talks on Sunday

* Dexia board meeting expected to meet on Sunday

* France, Belgium arguing over who will pay to salvage Dexia

* Experts sorting out rescue terms, politicians talking

* Moody's warns Belgium of possible bond ratings downgrade

* Dexia is first European bank meltdown amid euro zone crisis (Updates after Belgian cabinet meeting)

By Christian Plumb and Robert-Jan Bartunek

PARIS/BRUSSELS, Oct 8 France and Belgium thrashed out plans on Saturday to break up stricken bank Dexia and divide its "bad bank" assets to preserve the financing of hundreds of towns in both countries and avoid a deepening of the euro zone debt crisis.

Dexia, whose board is likely to meet on Sunday, was forced to seek government help earlier this week after a liquidity crunch hobbled the lender and sent its shares into a tailspin.

Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told an evening news conference that final negotiations between France and Belgium would take place in Brussels on Sunday.

"We are ready for the final round of negotiations on the basis of good preparatory work," he said after a meeting of core members of his cabinet.

Finance Minister Didier Reynders said Belgium had now been in touch with France, Luxembourg and the European Commission.

"I hope tomorrow we will reach our goals," he said.

The Franco-Belgian bank's near collapse has added to investors' worries about the solidity of European banks and has coincided with increased European Union talk about coordinated action to recapitalise banks across the continent.

Banks face a 148 billion euro capital shortfall under a base case and a 227 billion shortfall under a stressed scenario, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

The burden of bailing out Dexia led ratings agency Moody's to warn Belgium late on Friday that its Aa1 government bond ratings could fall.

Dexia's overall credit risk exposure is 512 billion euros, of which 60 billion is in North America. The 'bad bank' will hold 95 billion euros in bonds, including 12 billion euros sovereign debt of weaker euro zone periphery nations.

Including 7 billion euros of securities linked to U.S. mortgages, France and Belgium may need to provide guarantees to cover up to 200 billion euros of assets, which would be more than 55 percent of Belgian GDP.

There are already signs that the details of the rescue were proving troublesome, as a Dexia board meeting originally scheduled for Saturday slipped back to Sunday.

Still, a source close to the talks was confident the bank's future would be determined before the opening of markets on Monday morning.

"Dexia's funeral will be announced on Sunday," the source said, asking not to be identified.

Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme and French counterpart Francois Fillon spoke by telephone on Saturday, and financial experts from both countries met in Paris to sort out the details of Dexia's salvage.

Finance Ministers Didier Reynders and Francois Baroin also spoke to each other early in the evening.

MELTDOWN

Some investors view the response to Dexia's woes as a test of European governments' ability to take decisive action to rescue banks if the eurozone debt crisis worsens.

"The need to rescue Dexia is symbolic of the uncertainty that characterises the banking sector," said Eric Galiegue, president of Valquant, an independent research firm. "Who would have imagined that a bank so linked with European construction would end up being dismantled?"

French President Nicolas Sarkozy was due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday in Berlin amid reports of differences on how to use the euro zone's financial firepower to counter a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the global economy.

There were also clashes within Belgium, between the federal government and its regions, over Dexia's fate, with the central government favouring a nationalisation of its Belgian retail unit but facing stiff opposition from regions who fear the loss of 1 billion euros they contributed to an initial Dexia rescue.

The federal government may be ready to let regions back into the capital of Dexia Bank Belgium, Dexia's Belgian retail lender.

Citing no sources, Belgian business daily L'Echo said on Saturday that several international banks, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Rabobank , Credit Mutuel and BBVA , had "shown interest" in the Dexia's Belgian business.

The overhaul will probably see the sale of healthy units such as Denizbank in Turkey and a takeover of its French municipal finance arm by two French state banks, including Dexia's largest shareholder, Caisse des Depots and Consignations, which has a 17.6 percent stake.

Dexia's shares have been suspended since Thursday afternoon and are down 42 percent since last Friday. (Writing by Marie Maitre and Philip Blenkinsop, Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Sophie Sassard in Paris, Editing by Will Waterman and Alison Birrane)