Luxembourg's finmin says investor ready to buy Dexia arm

LUXEMBOURG Oct 6 An international investor with
financial strength is ready to take a majority holding in
Dexia's Luxembourg arm, while the state would take a minority
stake in the bank, Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden
said on Thursday.
The Dexia BIL arm is owned by stricken Dexia SA ,
which will also need support from France and Belgium, in what
will be the first state rescue of a European bank in the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis.
"I can inform you that an international investor is ready to
buy Luxembourg bank Dexia BIL in view of its development as a
strategic actor of the Luxembourg financial centre," Frieden
told a news briefing.
He said Luxembourg itself would take a minority stake in the
unit, given the systemic character of the bank for the country.
Frieden said negotiations were at an advanced stage and
should be concluded before the end of October.
It was not clear how a deal would affect the Dexia group's
RBC Dexia and Dexia Asset Management units.
Dexia confirmed in a statement it had opened exclusive talks
with an international group of investors on selling the
Luxembourg bank.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner in Luxembourg, writing by
Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; editing by Rex Merrifield)