Luxembourg's finmin says investor ready to buy Dexia arm

LUXEMBOURG Oct 6 An international investor with financial strength is ready to take a majority holding in Dexia's Luxembourg arm, while the state would take a minority stake in the bank, Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden said on Thursday.

The Dexia BIL arm is owned by stricken Dexia SA , which will also need support from France and Belgium, in what will be the first state rescue of a European bank in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"I can inform you that an international investor is ready to buy Luxembourg bank Dexia BIL in view of its development as a strategic actor of the Luxembourg financial centre," Frieden told a news briefing.

He said Luxembourg itself would take a minority stake in the unit, given the systemic character of the bank for the country.

Frieden said negotiations were at an advanced stage and should be concluded before the end of October.

It was not clear how a deal would affect the Dexia group's RBC Dexia and Dexia Asset Management units.

Dexia confirmed in a statement it had opened exclusive talks with an international group of investors on selling the Luxembourg bank. (Reporting by Michele Sinner in Luxembourg, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; editing by Rex Merrifield)