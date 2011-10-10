Dexia share trading to resume later on Monday - regulator

BRUSSELS Oct 10 Belgium's financial markets watchdog FSMA said on Monday that trading in shares of Dexia would not resume at the market opening on Monday morning, but only later in the day after a news conference and analyst call.

Dexia shares were suspended on Thursday after falling 42 percent in the week.

Dexia is holding a news conference at 0900 CET (0700 GMT).

An FSMA spokesman said trading was likely to resume at around midday. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)