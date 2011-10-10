RPT-Dexia share trading to resume later on Monday - regulator

UPDATE 1-Water scarcity tops list of world miners' worries
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
(Repeats with no change to text)
BRUSSELS Oct 10 Belgium's financial markets watchdog FSMA said on Monday that trading in shares of Dexia would not resume at the market opening on Monday morning, but only later in the day after a news conference and analyst call.
Dexia shares were suspended on Thursday after falling 42 percent in the week.
Dexia is holding a news conference at 0900 CET (0700 GMT).
An FSMA spokesman said trading was likely to resume at around midday. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
Feb 7 Canada's federal government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, far less than the $1 billion originally sought by the Canadian plane and train maker.
* Uranium Participation Corp - Estimated net asset value at January 31, 2017 was C$497.7 million or C$4.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: