Toxic assets need to be split from Dexia -Belgian FinMin

LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 The dangerous parts of
Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia need to be
isolated into a separate "bad bank" Belgian Finance Minister
said on Tuesday.
"We have to see how to change the group. We have to put all
of the dangerous parts outside of the bank, it is here where the
state guarantee will come into play, it's what we call a 'bad
bank', and then give the customers the guarantee, whether they
are depositors or customers asking for credit," Reynders said in
an interview with French-language Belgian TV station RTL.
France and Belgium said earlier on Tuesday that they would
guarantee the financing of the bank, as officials prepared a
rescue designed to stop its troubles from worsening the euro
zone crisis.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)