版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 10日 星期一 11:31 BJT

Belgian regulator still to decide if Dexia shares will trade

BRUSSELS Oct 10 Belgium's financial markets watchdog FSMA said on Monday it had not yet decided whether trading in shares of Dexia would resume on Monday morning.

It said in a brief statement that its decision would depend on information provided soon. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐