公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 5日 星期三

Dexia union says 150 jobs at risk over holding plan

BRUSSELS Oct 4 A Belgian workers' union said around 150 jobs are at risk over plans by troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia to dissolve its holding company and run the different parts of its business separately.

Around 150 staff of the 400 who work at the holding company face "a serious problem" over their jobs, the CNE union said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

