Dexus sells U.S. assets to Blackstone for $770 mln

SYDNEY, April 16 Australia's Dexus Property
Group is selling 65 of its U.S. industrial properties
to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII for $770
million and plans a share buyback with the proceeds from the
sale, Dexus said on Monday.
The transaction will be settled in mid-June and underlines
Dexus's strategy to exit the non-core U.S. markets and free up
capital, Dexus said.
"This transaction further strengthens our balance sheet with
gearing and interest cover ratio improving," Dexus's CFO Craig
Mitchell said in a statement. "We will retain approximately
A$600 million in headroom and will have no debt expiring before
June 2013."
Many Australian property trusts have repatriated their
overseas investments in the past few years after being hit by
the global credit crisis and volatile moves in the Australian
dollar.
Dexus said it would use the capital proceeds of the deal to
start a securities buyback of up to A$200 million -- about 5
percent of equity on issue at the current trading price.
Shares of Dexus were down 0.3 percent in late morning on
Monday in line with the broader market weighed by euro zone debt
concerns.
The transaction would have no impact on its fiscal year 2012
guidance for funds from operations of 7.65 cents per share and
distribution of 5.35 cents per share, Dexus said.
Blackstone has raised more than $10 billion for its latest
real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, and is
looking to reach $12 billion, a person familiar with the plans
said in February.
Last year the private equity firm bought nearly 600 U.S.
shopping malls from Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties
for $9.4 billion in one of the biggest global property
deals since the credit crisis, and the third largest M&A deal in
Asia Pacific in 2011.