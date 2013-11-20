版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 06:44 BJT

BRIEF-DEXUS Property says current intention is to not accept into the GPT bid

Nov 21 DEXUS Property Group : * Commonwealth property office fund - DXS: update on consortium proposal to

acquire CPA * Says current intention is to not accept into the GPT bid * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐