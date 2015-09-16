UPDATE 1-Amgen to buy Dezima Pharma for $300 mln in cash

(Adds details, background, shares)
Sept 16 Amgen Inc said it will buy
biotechnology company Dezima Pharma B.V., adding another
cholesterol drug to its expanding portfolio of treatments for
cardiovascular diseases.
Amgen said it will pay $300 million in cash for the
Netherlands-based company and up to $1.25 billion on meeting
certain development and sales milestones.
The deal adds Dezima's lead experimental cholesterol
treatment, TA-8995, to Amgen's drug pipeline. The drug was found
to be effective in reducing bad cholesterol in a mid-stage
study.
Dezima originally licensed rights to the cholesterol drug
from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp in 2013.
The Amgen agreement gives Mitsubishi Tanabe rights to
receive a portion of the payments from Dezima.
Mitsubishi Tanabe will also retain the development and
commercialization rights to the drug in certain regions in Asia,
including Japan.
Amgen's cardiovascular portfolio includes Repatha, which was
approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in August, for
patients with hereditary forms of high cholesterol.
The approval expanded Amgen's pipeline, which includes other
heart products and potential treatments like Corlanor and
omecamtiv mecarbil.
Covington & Burling and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek were
legal counsels to Amgen. Dezima was advised by Moelis & Co,
while NautaDutilh was its legal counsel.
The Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen's shares fell 1.8
percent to $150.15 in morning trade on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)