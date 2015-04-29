INSIGHT-Big fund firm blacklists directors who support poison pills

| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 A major funds company is
putting directors on notice: if you adopt poison pill
anti-takeover measures without shareholder approval, you will be
blacklisted.
Since October, Dimensional Fund Advisors, the eighth largest
U.S. mutual fund firm with $398 billion in assets, has been
sending warning letters to companies whose stock it owns and who
have adopted the measures without shareholder approval.
In the letters, the Austin, Texas-based money manager warns
that it will vote against directors who approved those measures
- not just at the company with the poison pills, but at every
company they serve - unless they remove those pills or put them
up for shareholder vote. The campaign, which hasn't been
previously reported, will eventually target 250 companies.
DFA is worried that companies too often use the measures to
deter acquirers and shareholder activists who could benefit
shareholders, said Joseph Chi, the firm's co-head of portfolio
management.
DFA appears to be the first major fund group to blacklist
individual directors across its portfolios for such conduct.
That may be a sign parts of the funds industry are taking a
tougher line against boards who don't do what the funds want.
Some of the largest U.S. fund managers have also recently been
pressuring companies to make it easier for shareholders to
nominate board candidates.
The measures DFA opposes can include pills which allow other
shareholders the right to buy shares at a discount if one
investor buys more than a certain amount of the company. Another
example would be a pill that gives shareholders of a company
being acquired the right to buy shares in the combined company
after a takeover, again at a discount. These kinds of measures
act as a disincentive to anyone seeking to buy a company by
making it more difficult and by raising the costs of any deal.
While DFA has had the policy as part of its corporate
governance stance since 2012, until now the firm has allowed
exceptions primarily because companies said they were not aware
of it, Chi said. After sending the letters it is pursuing the
policy more aggressively with individual directors, he said.
Chi declined to say how many directors DFA has voted against
so far. He said 10 companies have agreed to remove their pills
or let them expire since they received the letters, though he
declined to identify them.
"It is a very strong stance by DFA," said Aeisha Mastagni,
investment officer at the California State Teachers' Retirement
System (CalSTRS), the second largest U.S. pension fund, which
has also opposed poison pills but hasn't put such a target on
individuals.
DFA is taking aim at companies with any type of poison pill
that was brought in without shareholder approval. The one
exception is if a measure is designed as a tax maneuver to
protect tax benefits generated by net operating losses.
MANY IN CROSSHAIRS
The firm's tactic could impact scores of small and mid-sized
firms in Dimensional portfolios that have poison pills in place,
said Brandon Rees, deputy director of the Office of Investment
of the labor union umbrella group AFL-CIO.
DFA owns shares in 170 of the 185 Russell 3000 companies
with poison pills that DFA objects to, according to an analysis
conducted by Lipper of ISS Quickscore data.
In the past year, at least one company, communications
products company Sonus Networks, has removed its poison
pill after DFA targeted one of its directors at another company
where she served on the board. DFA had a 3 percent Sonus stake
as of December 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In February 2014, DFA voted against Beatriz Infante on the
board of Emulex Corp, a Costa Mesa, California-based
network connectivity provider, where DFA is the third biggest
shareholder. That was eight months after Sonus extended a poison
pill that had been set to expire.
In September 2014, Sonus announced it was removing its
poison pill a year ahead of schedule. There is no evidence that
DFA's stance resulted in Sonus' decision to get rid of the pill
early.
Chi declined to comment on specific companies it has
targeted. A Sonus spokeswoman declined to comment. Infante did
not return calls.
Companies that could be affected by DFA's stronger stance
include Spartan Motors, a builder of specialty
vehicles, where DFA is the third largest shareholder, and
managed care provider Health Net Inc, where it is fifth
biggest, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Both firms have active poison pills adopted without
shareholder approval and directors that serve on multiple
boards. For example, Hugh Sloan is chairman of Spartan and is on
the board of Manulife Financial. Health Net director Mary Anne
Citrino is on the board of retailer Dollar Tree Inc.
Spokesmen for Health Net and Spartan said their directors were
not available for comment.
Health Net's board will discuss DFA's letter at its next
meeting, a spokesman said. The company's poison pill is set to
expire in July 2016.
A spokesman for Spartan Motors said the company had not
received the letter yet and declined to comment further.
Not everyone thinks DFA's personal arm twisting will
intimidate directors.
"I can't imagine other investors will say 'I am going to
vote against this director even though I like what they are
doing at this company,'" said Jack Schuler, who is on the board
of a number of publicly traded healthcare companies, none of
which are being targeted by DFA.
'NO FLY' DIRECTORS
Investors on occasion target individual directors -
sometimes referring to them as "no fly" directors - but it is
unusual to see a company do it so systematically, said Patrick
McGurn, special counsel for proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services.
At CalSTRS, Mastagni said she thinks DFA's tactic could
backfire by inadvertently targeting those who are privately
fighting against poor corporate governance measures like the
poison pills. "They could be the ones in there asking the tough
questions," she said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; additional reporting by Ross
Kerber in Boston and Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Linda
Stern and Martin Howell)