CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-DFC Global Q4 beats Street view, sees strong FY12

US STOCKS-Wall St hits record high on Trump tax talk
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
(Corrects throughout to show Q4 was a beat, not miss; Adds operating EPS in paragraph 4)
* Q4 oper EPS $0.46 vs est $0.41
* Q4 rev $233.9 mln vs est $220.6 mln
* Sees FY12 rev $1 bln
* Sees FY12 oper EPS $2-$2.15
Aug 25 DFC Global Corp , that was previously known as Dollar Financial Corp, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast a strong fiscal 2012 on its current businesses and planned expansions.
The payday lender and pawnbroker sees 2012 operating income at $2-$2.15 per share on revenue of more than $1 billion.
In April-June, the company earned $17.9 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with a loss of $5.1 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.
Operating earnings was 46 cents per share.
Revenue rose almost 43 percent to $233.9 million, boosted by a jump in fees from consumer lending.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 41 cents per share, on revenue of $220.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $19.10 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
