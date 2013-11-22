版本:
BRIEF-DFC Global announces withdrawal of proposed offering of senior notes

Nov 22 DFC Global Corp : * Announces withdrawal of proposed offering of senior notes and termination of

tender offer * Says unit national money mart co is terminating cash tender offer for its

outstanding 10.375% senior notes due 2016 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
