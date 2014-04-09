New York regulator subpoenas four insurers in Iran sanctions probe-source

| NEW YORK, April 8
regulator has sent subpoenas to four U.S. insurance companies as
part of a probe of potential sanctions violations involving
Iran, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The Department of Financial Services sent the subpoenas to
Chubb Corp, CNA Financial, Liberty Mutual and
Navigators Group, demanding information related to
their dealings with Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore
Xstrata and its Iranian metals trade.
Glencore said last year that it had done nothing wrong when
it engaged in metal swaps with Iran.
The latest subpoenas were first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
"We are in the process of complying with the subpoena. Our
policies contain trade sanction exclusions that bar coverage for
prohibited exposures under applicable sanctions laws," a Chubb
spokesman said to Reuters.
CNA spokeswoman Jennifer Martinez told Reuters: "We have
been cooperating with the department's investigation. CNA has a
very robust compliance program and we are confident that we
followed the law."
Calls and emails to Liberty Mutual and Navigators Group were
not immediately returned.
The Department of Financial Services had previously sought
information from foreign insurers as part of its probe of
possible sanctions violations.
The United States and other Western nations and the United
Nations have imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran on
suspicions the country is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Ken Wills)