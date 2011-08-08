CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-DG Fastchannel Q2 rev misses Street, shrs fall

(Rewrites throughout to say Q2 was a miss, and not a beat)

* Q2 adj EPS $0.48 vs est $0.52

* Q2 rev $67.9 mln vs est $73.6 mln

* Shrs down 10 pct pre-mkt

Aug 8 Advertising distribution company DG Fastchannel Inc reported second-quarter revenue below market expectations, sending its shares down 10 percent in pre-market trade.

DG Fastchannel posted April-June revenue $67.9 million in the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $73.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company - which bought digital advertising company MediaMind for about $418 million in July - earned $10.2 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with $9 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 48 cents a share while analysts had expected it to report 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based DG FastChannel fell 10 percent to $21.50 after having closed at $23.89 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)