UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp

By John Tilak and Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in
acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH
Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
TPG, Cerberus Capital Management LP and technology-focused
Thoma Bravo are some of the U.S. buyout firms looking at DH, the
people said on condition of anonymity because the matter is
confidential.
The moves come more than a month after DH appointed a
special committee as it received expressions of interest. The
company hired Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Canada as
financial advisers. It said at the time that it had received no
formal offers.
Shares in DH rose by as much as 6.8 percent in afternoon
trading, having been up 2.2 percent prior to the Reuters report
on interest from CPPIB and U.S. firms. The shares were up 3.7
percent to C$23.2 at 1330 ET, valuing the business at C$2.48
billion.
The interest in DH came at a point when its shares were in a
slump, dropping to a record low last November. Its shares have
since risen by more than 60 percent in anticipation of a deal
materializing, but are still trading at just over half the
record high they hit in July 2015.
TPG, CPPIB and Cerberus declined to comment. DH and Thoma
Bravo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
CPPIB, Canada's biggest public pension fund, is directly
investing in companies as it looks to diversify capital away
from public equity and fixed income markets.
Canada's major financial institutions are investing heavily
in financial technology, or fintech, companies in the
expectation that new innovations will transform the financial
services industry in decades to come. Fintech investments by
private equity firms has also surged in recent years.
CPPIB is likely to partner with a PE firm if it chooses to
proceed, the sources said.
Formerly Davis + Henderson Corp, DH has transformed itself
from a cheque printing company into a provider of payment and
lending services. Its customers include banks and credit unions.
It has close to 8,000 customers, including Canada's five
biggest lenders and more than half of the world's 50 largest
banks. Nearly 60 percent of its C$1.5 billion in annual revenue
comes from outside the United States.
Given DH made a string of acquisitions in the past few
years, any potential buyer will look to extract savings by
streamlining operations and revamping the business, the people
said.
