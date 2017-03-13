版本:
Elliott's Evergreen financed part of Vista's DH Corp deal -sources

NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private equity group within Elliott that the hedge fund has expanded in the last year, offered around $400 million in preferred equity for the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Elliott declined to comment. A Vista spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Diane Craft)
