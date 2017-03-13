Elliott's Evergreen financed part of Vista's DH Corp deal -sources

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.
Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private equity group within Elliott that the hedge fund has expanded in the last year, offered around $400 million in preferred equity for the deal, people familiar with the matter said.
Elliott declined to comment. A Vista spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Diane Craft)
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: