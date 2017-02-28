Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer

| OSLO
OSLO Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said
on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT
Holdings which was rejected.
Frontline said it had raised its all-share offer to 0.80
Frontline share per DHT share from an initial 0.725 but that DHT
had again rejected the offer.
"As DHT's largest shareholder we are surprised that DHT's
board has declined our repeated attempts to discuss a business
combination that we believe is clearly in the best interest of
all shareholders," Frontline CEO Robert Hvide Macleod said in a
statement.
He decline to comment further when contacted by Reuters.
Frontline holds a 16 percent stake in DHT.
Last month Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen, made a non-binding, all-share offer to acquire DHT
to create the largest private tanker firm in the world.
That initial offer was unanimously rejected by DHT's board.
In the fourth quarter, Frontline reported an operating
profit of $17.8 million, below the $35 million expected by
analysts polled by Reuters and down from $77 million a year
earlier.
In its market outlook, Frontline reiterated that it expected
freight rates to remain under pressure as more new tankers enter
the market but that the market would begin to tighten in 2018.
Shares in Frontline were up 0.53 percent at 0801 GMT while
the Oslo benchmark index was up 0.12 percent.
