Lilly's Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in diabetics

June 14 Eli Lilly and Co's Jardiance diabetes drug slashed the risk of progressive kidney disease in adults with type 2 diabetes in a large trial that had already proved the medication's ability to greatly reduce cardiovascular deaths and hospitalizations for heart failure.

Jardiance, developed in partnership with privately held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, was approved by U.S. regulators in August 2014 to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. The once-daily pill is a member of a new class of diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitors, which work by eliminating glucose through urine.

Researchers on Tuesday said data from the 7,000-patient study showed that worsening of kidney disease was seen in 12.7 percent of patients taking Jardiance and standard treatments, compared with almost 19 percent in patients taking only standard treatments, which included statins and blood pressure drugs. That translated to a 39 percent reduction in risk of developing or worsening of kidney disease in adults with type 2 diabetes that had a history of heart disease.

Moreover, there was a 55 percent reduction in the need for renal replacement therapy, such as dialysis, in the Jardiance group.

The results are significant, Lilly and Boehringer said, because more than one third of patients with type 2 diabetes develop kidney disease - which itself greatly increases risk of heart disease.

The number of serious side effects in the trial was similar in both patient groups, although a higher incidence of genital infections was seen among those taking Jardiance.

Findings were presented at the annual scientific meeting of the American Diabetes Association, being held in New Orleans.

The three-year trial created a stir last August when Lilly and Boehringer released data showing Jardiance cut overall deaths by 32 percent and slashed cardiovascular deaths by 38 percent, when compared with standard treatments.

Interest in the drug intensified in November when a further analysis of the data showed Jardiance reduced combined risk of hospitalization for heart failure or death from heart failure by 39 percent. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Leslie Adler)