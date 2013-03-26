版本:
EU follows U.S. lead in studying diabetes drugs risks

LONDON, March 26 The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it was investigating the possibility that two widely used classes of diabetes drugs might cause inflammation of the pancreas and pre-cancerous changes.

The decision to study so-called GLP-1 therapies and DPP-4 drugs follows similar action earlier this month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Drugs affected include Novo Nordisk's Victoza, Merck & Co's Januvia, and Onglyza from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.
