UPDATE 2-FDA studies possible pre-cancerous link with diabetes drugs

* Studying unconfirmed findings from researchers
* Says has asked for samples of pancreatic tissue
* Says agency has not reached new conclusions on drugs
* Suggests patients remain on therapies
By Ransdell Pierson
March 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
is studying unconfirmed reports that a widely used class of
diabetes drugs, which includes Merck & Co's Januvia, may
cause inflammation of the pancreas and pre-cancerous changes to
the pancreas.
The agency, in a notice on its website on Thursday, said
this is the first time it has communicated potential
pre-cancerous links to the medicines, known as incretin
mimetics.
The drugs for type 2 diabetes also include Victoza from
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and Onglyza from
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and AstraZeneca Plc
.
Patients should continue taking their medicines as directed
until speaking with healthcare professionals, the agency said.
The FDA said it is investigating findings from academic
researchers that highlighted the potential risk.
"These findings were based on examination of a small number
of pancreatic tissue specimens taken from patients after they
died from unspecified causes," the agency said.
The FDA has asked the researchers to explain how they
collected and studied the specimens and to provide tissue
samples so the agency can further assess any possible risks.
In the meantime, the FDA said it has not reached any new
conclusions about safety risks of the class of drugs.
The agency noted it has previously warned the public about
acute pancreatitis, including fatal and nonfatal cases, seen
with the medicines. Package insert labels for the class of drugs
already warn about risk of the potentially dangerous
inflammation.
"It's too early to tell, but we'll keep an eye on it,"
Edward Jones analyst Judson Clark said, when asked about the
significance of the potential safety issues in Thursday's FDA
advisory.
But Clark said he did not expect any immediate changes in
prescribing habits for the drugs because the pancreatitis risk
is already noted on the drug labels.
The class of medicines, which mimic a natural hormone called
incretin, prompt the pancreas to release insulin when blood
sugar is rising. They are approved to treat type 2 diabetes, the
most common form of diabetes which usually develops in adulthood
and is closely linked to obesity.
Merck's Januvia and its related drug, Janumet, had combined
sales last year of almost $6 billion, making them by far the
company's biggest product franchise. Onglyza and a related drug
called Kombiglyze had sales last year of $709 million.
Shares of Merck were down 1.1 percent at $44.08, while
Bristol-Myers shares were down 0.8 percent at $38.18 on Thursday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of AstraZeneca
were up 1 percent at $46.31, also on the NYSE. Novo Nordisk
shares closed down 1 percent in Copenhagen.