New two-hormone Roche drug shows promise in diabetes, obesity

* Experimental drug mimics GLP-1 and GIP hormones
* Scientists say works better than single GLP-1 drugs
* Roche has compound in Phase I clinical development
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 30 An experimental drug that mimics
the effects of two naturally occurring hormones appears to work
significantly better than existing single-hormone medicines
against diabetes and obesity, scientists said on Wednesday.
A team of German and U.S.-based researchers said they are
using "mother nature's toolkit" to seek a breakthrough for
treating type 2 diabetes and related obesity which is affecting
rapidly growing numbers of people in the West and many
developing nations.
The new dual-action molecule, which is being developed by
Swiss drugmaker Roche, targets receptors for hormones
known as GLP-1 and GIP that play a critical role in regulating
the body's metabolism.
Currently approved injectable drugs such as Novo Nordisk's
Victoza and Byetta from Bristol-Myers Squibb
and AstraZeneca mimic only GLP-1.
By addressing two hormones at once, researchers said the new
molecule was more potent and could be administered at lower
doses, reducing side effects such as nausea and vomiting that
are associated with GLP-1 drugs and can limit their use.
The new drug was assessed in a short clinical study
involving 53 obese patients with type 2 diabetes, as well as in
laboratory studies on mice, rats and monkeys.
In all these cases the scientists found a synergistic effect
from combining the GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP
(glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide).
"We are using mother nature's toolkit and we're hoping to
find the right combination that will produce a breakthrough,"
researcher Matthias Tschoep of the Institute for Diabetes and
Obesity at the Helmholtz Zentrum in Munich told Reuters.
"I believe a combination of things will be necessary to
reach the efficacy and power to really cure and prevent type 2
diabetes and obesity."
Tschoep and colleagues are also investigating combining
other hormones involved in metabolism and insulin release in a
single drug.
BIOTECH ACQUISITION
The Munich team, working with scientists from Indiana
University, detailed the advantages of the new GLP-1/GIP drug in
a paper in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
The experimental molecule proved considerably more effective
than existing medications in controlling blood glucose levels
and reducing weight. In some of the tests, the impact of the
dual-action treatment was equivalent to that seen with a 10-fold
higher dose of approved GLP-1 drugs.
The clinical trial involving obese patients, which was
conducted by Roche, produced a strong reduction in blood glucose
levels - but the six-week study was not long enough to give a
definitive result on weight loss in humans.
While there were no serious side effects in the clinical
trial, a few patients did some experience nausea.
Current GLP-1 drugs are expected to rack up global sales of
$2.9 billion in 2013, a figure that is forecast to rise to $6.9
billion by 2018 as more products enter the market, according to
consensus estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Roche acquired rights to the new product after buying
Marcadia Biotech in 2011 and currently has the drug in Phase I
development. A company spokesman declined to comment further on
plans for the medicine.
Drugmakers are competing fiercely in the type 2 diabetes
market as the number of people with the disease continues to
grow rapidly. Finding successful treatments for obesity is
proving difficult, however, and sales of various types of
weight-loss drugs have been disappointing.
Novo Nordisk has been testing high doses of its GLP-1 drug
as an obesity treatment but a number of analysts have questioned
whether it will produce a big enough effect to be a commercial
success.