No heart, other safety risks seen with Sanofi diabetes drug- study

| June 8
June 8 A large study demonstrated the heart
safety of Sanofi's injectable type 2 diabetes
drug lixisenatide and appears to rule out other potential health
hazards as well, according to data presented at a medical
meeting on Monday,
The results pave the way for the French drugmaker to file
for U.S. approval of the medicine, which it said it plans to do
in the third quarter of this year.
Lixisenatide is sold in Europe under the brand name Lyxumia.
Sanofi withdrew its original U.S. application in 2013, deciding
to wait for final results of the study called Elixa to prove it
does not increase serious heart problems in diabetes patients.
Sanofi, under new Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt, has
been working to expand its diabetes portfolio beyond its
top-selling Lantus insulin product. Chris Viehbacher lost the
CEO job last year in part due to flagging U.S. Lantus sales.
In the study of 6,000 high-risk heart patients, most of whom
had had a previous heart attack, adding lixisenatide to other
standard diabetes treatments did not increase major adverse
heart events any more than adding a placebo.
The study tested the rate of cardiovascular death, non-fatal
heart attacks, non-fatal strokes and hospitalization for
unstable angina. After just over two years, 13.4 percent of
lixisenatide patients had experienced one of the major adverse
events versus a nearly identical 13.2 percent in the placebo
group.
Researchers also looked for other safety concerns that have
been raised in the past with other diabetes medicines. They
found no increase in acute pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer or
hospitalizations for heart failure.
"That was the first thing we looked for and it seems
absolutely clean," Rachele Berria, head of Sanofi's U.S.
diabetes medical unit, said of the lack of a heart failure
issue. "And the risk of hypoglycemia is just not there," she
added, referring to potentially dangerously low blood sugar.
The results were presented at the American Diabetes
Association meeting in Boston.
Several companies have conducted large cardiovascular safety
studies of their diabetes medicines after some older drugs
raised heart risk concerns, many of which have since been
disproved.
Lixisenatide, which is injected once daily to control blood
sugar levels, belongs to a class of diabetes drugs called GLP-1
receptor agonists that mimic a naturally occurring hormone that
stimulates insulin secretion. Elixa was the first major heart
safety study for a medicine from this class, Sanofi said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)