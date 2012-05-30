FEATURE-Curing diabetes via surgery, without weight loss

* Bariatric surgery patients see diabetes vanish before
excess pounds
* Theory that surgery alters brain-gut communication gains
ground
* New trials test concept for the non-obese
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, May 30 Cristina Iaboni had the dubious
distinction of being not quite obese enough. For all the pounds
on her 5'5" frame, she did not meet the criteria for bariatric
surgery to help control her type-2 diabetes.
Yet six years of medications and attempts at healthy living
had failed to rein in her blood glucose, leaving Iaboni
terrified that she was on course to have her kidneys fail "and
my feet cut off" -- common consequences of uncontrolled
diabetes.
Then the 45-year-old Connecticut wife, mother of two and
head of human resources for a Fortune 500 company, lucked out.
In 2009 she met with Dr Francisco Rubino of Weill Cornell
Medical Center in New York. He had just received approval to
study experimental surgery on diabetics with a relatively lean
weight-to-height ratio, or body-mass index (BMI). Iaboni was
among his first subjects.
Three years on, she has dropped 50 pounds to reach a healthy
145 and has normal blood pressure without medication. That isn't
too surprising: Weight loss is the purpose of bariatric surgery
and often reduces blood pressure. More remarkable, Iaboni no
longer has diabetes.
She is not the first patient with diabetes, which can be
triggered by obesity, to be cured by weight-loss surgery. But
she is a rarity for having it with a BMI well below 35 and over.
That's the level at which the American Diabetes Association says
surgery "may be considered" and that Medicare and some private
insurers cover. And Iaboni's diabetes disappeared months before
she shed much weight.
Her experience has raised an intriguing possibility: that
some forms of bariatric surgery treat diabetes not by making
patients shed pounds. Instead, by rerouting part of the
digestive system, they change what signals the gut sends to the
brain and the brain sends to the liver, altering the underlying
causes of diabetes.
If proven, bariatric surgery may help people with type-2
diabetes who are less obese, overweight or even of healthy
weight. And it might be effective against the currently
incurable type-1, or "juvenile," diabetes, too.
"Every textbook says that diabetes is chronic, irreversible,
and progressive," said Rubino. "But we have thousands of
patients who once had diabetes and now do not."
"INSUFFICIENT" EVIDENCE
Bariatric surgeons have long been prone to declaring victory
against diabetes way too soon, before large-scale, long-term
data proved their case. "The evidence for the success of
bariatric surgery in patients with a BMI below 35 is not very
strong," said Leonid Poretsky, director of the Friedman Diabetes
Institute at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City. "Most
of the studies have been very small and not well controlled."
The American Diabetes Association rates the evidence that
bariatric surgery can cure diabetes as "E," the lowest of four
grades. It calls data on patients with a BMI below 35
"insufficient," and says the procedure cannot be recommended
except as part of research.
The immediate risks of bariatric surgery are small -- a 0.3
percent chance of dying within 30 days of the procedure. But a
small fraction of patients develop infections, leaking from the
stomach into the abdominal cavity, or gallstones, and it can
cause nutritional deficiencies: There is less intestine to
absorb vitamins and minerals, raising the possibility of
osteoporosis and anemia.
Despite these red flags, the surgical option is attracting
intense interest because the quest to cure diabetes has become
almost desperate. In type-1 diabetes, the pancreas does not
produce enough insulin, a hormone that moves the glucose in food
into cells. In type-2 diabetes, cells become resistant to
insulin. In either case, glucose remains in the blood, damaging
cells and blood vessels, sometimes severely enough to cause
blindness, kidney failure, or gangrene requiring foot or limb
amputations.
In 2010, 8.3 percent of adults worldwide had type-2 diabetes
(11.3 percent did in the United States), resulting in direct
medical costs of $376 billion ($116 billion in the United
States). By 2030, the global incidence is projected to rise to
9.9 percent, partly because of the rising obesity rate, with
costs reaching $490 billion.
The possibility that bariatric surgery could cure diabetes
emerged about a decade ago. A long-term study of thousands of
patients in Sweden reported in 2004 that both gastric bypass and
banding improved diabetes in many subjects. A 2008 study of 55
obese patients found that 73 percent of those who underwent
gastric banding saw their diabetes disappear after two years,
compared to 13 percent undergoing standard medical treatment
such as medication, diet and exercise.
In 2009, surgeons at the University of Minnesota analyzed
621 mostly small studies of bariatric surgery in obese, diabetic
patients. Their conclusion, reported in the American Journal of
Medicine: 78 percent no longer needed medication to control
their blood sugar. They'd been cured. Lap banding had the worst
results, worsening diabetes in some patients.
But most patients in these studies were obese, many morbidly
so. (The average BMI was 48.) The improvement in glucose control
could therefore be credited to the patients' weight loss, which
averaged 85 pounds.
CLUES FROM THE PAST
Rubino had a hunch that something else was at work. As a
research fellow in diabetes at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York
in 1999, he was reviewing the medical literature one day for
guidance on how to best perform bariatric surgery on a man with
a BMI of 80. He found papers from the 1950s and earlier
reporting that surgery for peptic ulcers had cured diabetes.
Ulcer surgery removes a portion of the stomach and
reconstructs a connection to the intestine, much as gastric
bypass does. Few diabetes experts had noticed the old papers;
they were published in surgery journals, which endocrinologists
seldom read.
His serendipitous find led Rubino to other papers describing
operations on the digestive tract that cured diabetes, something
that, according to medical textbooks, was unthinkable.
"Within two weeks of surgery and sometimes sooner, these
patients were off their insulin, off their diabetes drugs, and
with normal blood glucose levels," said Rubino. "That was too
fast to explain by weight loss."
Yet that's how experts explained bariatric surgery's effect
on diabetes, especially as the procedure took hold in the 1990s.
Few surgeons focused on how quickly the condition disappeared,
said Rubino, "or they speculated that patients weren't eating
much after the surgery, and that's what cured their diabetes."
He began pursuing the idea that surgery might improve
diabetes directly, rather than through weight loss. "I was
ignorant of diabetes, so I wasn't burdened by too much
knowledge," Rubino said. "Something that might have seemed
heretical didn't seem impossible to me."
Rubino modified the popular gastric bypass surgery, called
Roux-en-Y, to test his idea on diabetic lab rodents. In the
classic operation, the stomach is pinched off so it can hold
less food. Surgical cuts keep the rest of the stomach and the
top of the small intestine, called the duodenum, from receiving
any food. Instead, the stomach empties directly into the bottom
of the small intestine, the jejunum. In Rubino's variation,
called duodenal-jejunal bypass (DJB), the stomach is untouched,
but the rest of the procedure is the same.
The rats that Rubino operated on beginning in 2000 were
cured of diabetes much more quickly than their weight fell. It
was the first rigorous evidence, from a well-controlled study,
that gut surgery has an anti-diabetes effect.
In 2006, Rubino was ready to move from rats to people. Two
patients, with BMIs of 29 and 30, underwent his procedure. Their
blood sugar levels returned to normal within days, though they
lost no weight. In his most recent trial, reported in March in
the New England Journal of Medicine, Rubino and colleagues at
Catholic University in Rome performed standard gastric bypass
surgery or a procedure similar to DJB on people with type-2
diabetes. After two years, 15 of 20 bypass patients and 19 of 20
DJB patients no longer had diabetes.
Curiously, although patients shed pounds, there was no
correlation between weight loss and blood glucose, the key
marker of diabetes. "Bariatric surgery is more effective on
diabetes than obesity," said Rubino. "Patients don't become
lean, but they do not have diabetes anymore."
FROM GUT TO BRAIN
Research from the University of Toronto, reported online
this month in Nature Medicine, may finally explain why. It
examined the effects of bypass surgery on rats with type-1
diabetes, which is considered even harder to treat than type-2.
Normally the jejunum receives only digested mush, as nutrients
have already been absorbed in the duodenum, explained lead
researcher Tony Lam.
Bypassing the duodenum allows the jejunum to receive an
influx of nutrients for the first time, said Lam. Sensing them,
the jejunum sends a "got glucose!" signal to the brain. The
brain interprets that as a sign of glucose overabundance and
orders the liver to decrease glucose production. Result: The
rats no longer have diabetes.
"I believe that similar mechanisms are taking place in
surgery for type-2 diabetes," said Lam. "It strengthens the case
for the surgery treating diabetes independent of weight loss."
His rat study shows why lap banding and stomach stapling are
less effective against diabetes than gastric bypass. Banding
causes diabetes to go into remission in about 50 percent of
patients, probably due to weight loss, said endocrinologist Dr
Allison Goldfine of the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston.
In contrast, the diabetes-remission rate after Roux-en-Y is
80 to 85 percent. "The improvements in blood glucose with
Roux-en-Y appear to occur very early, by day three after
surgery, so patients are being discharged with no
medication," she said. Something other than weight loss "must be
going on."
Goldfine has launched a study of diabetics with BMIs of 30
to 42 to compare outcomes after lap band surgery, Roux-en-Y, and
intense medical management.
A year ago, Rubino began the first large study for type-2
diabetes patients with a BMI as low as 26, where "overweight"
begins. The cost of the bypass surgery is covered by a grant
from Covidien Plc, which makes laparoscopic instruments
and surgical staplers. He aims to enroll at least 50 patients,
following them for five years; he has operated on 20 so far.