Whisky maker Diageo toasts Britain's EU membership

LONDON Jan 28 Diageo, the world's
largest maker of Scotch whisky, supports Britain staying in the
European Union but its chief executive said he sees no dramatic
immediate effect on its business from a possible "Brexit".
The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch, Smirnoff vodka and
Tanqueray gin was in favour of British membership because of
easier trade within Europe and the rest of the world, Chief
Executive Ivan Menezes told reporters on Thursday.
"We think it's very important for this country and for
Scotch whisky," Menezes said, calling Scotch the "largest and
most successful" food and drink export from Britain.
"Two thirds of our Scotch business goes to the emerging
world and so we see the UK being part of the EU ... as
important," the India-born CEO said following the release of the
company's half-year financial results.
Several large British businesses have spoken out in favour
of the EU, often citing the benefits of tariff-less trade. Many
smaller firms have criticised the bloc for imposing what they
argue are costly regulations.
Airline easyJet said this week it would campaign for
Britain to stay in, with its chief executive telling consumers
that membership encourages low cost travel between European
cities.
After analysing various scenarios, Menezes said there would
be no dramatic impact in the near term, if Britain votes to
leave the EU, but that it could have an effect in the longer
term.
"You're better off in free trade agreements if you've got
more clout, and the EU brings more clout to the table," he said.
No matter what happens in a referendum that Prime Minister
David Cameron hopes to hold this year on Britain's membership in
the 28-nation bloc, Menezes said he's unlikely to move any
offices or factories.
"I don't see us doing that," he said. "The thing about
Scotch whisky is we're going to be in Scotland come what may."
