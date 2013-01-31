版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 15:43 BJT

BRIEF-Diageo sees news on United Spirits buy by end Q1

LONDON Jan 31 Diageo PLC : * CFO expects response from Indian regulator on united spirits buy by end Q1 * CFO says not seeing U.S. slowdown coming through in results, expects U.S. trend to continue as in H1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐