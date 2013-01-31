版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-Diageo shares down 1.6 pct reports H1 results

LONDON Jan 31 Diageo PLC : * Shares down 1.6 percent after reports H1 results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐